Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: July 13, 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores should peak tonight and gradually lower
Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low- lying shoreline areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Scattered rains tonight and Thursday morning before a drying trend takes hold. The remnants of Hurricane Darby could increase rain chances over the weekend mainly for the Big Island and Maui. High Surf Advisory in effect for South Shores.
Tonight, scattered trade wind showers will increase late night. Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
Thursday, showers likely windward and mauka with some rains making it leeward in the morning. Drier weather in the afternoon. Sunny leeward with partly sunny skies windward. Breezy trade winds out of the ENE at 15-20 mph.
Highs near 80 windward with middle to upper 80s central/leeward.
Hurricane Darby has restrengthened to a Category Three Storm but will weaken as it hits cooler waters and wind shear east of the islands. Darby is expected to become a remnant low by Friday and then possibly bring rains to the Big Island and Maui Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory in effect for boaters
A King Tide of 2.7 feet is expected at 5:11 pm Thursday.
Surf: A moderate South swell brings surf advisory levels for South Shores. High Surf Advisory in effect until 6 pm for South Shores. An even bigger south swell expected over the weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.