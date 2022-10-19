...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds up to 25 kt and seas building to 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: Cold front brings wet weather; big swells expected
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A cold front lingers over the central and western islands bringing wet weather again Thursday.
Tonight, cloudy skies with scattered rains. Highest rain chance will be for Oahu with some rains for Kauai and Maui County. Lows near 70s.
Thursday, a cold front will linger near Oahu. Expect clouds and rain focused on Oahu but also impacting Kauai and Maui County. The Big Island will not see much rain but still could see a pop up shower. Winds will shift to be light and variable at 5-15 mph.
Highs in the middle 80s for leeward spots and upper 70s for windward locations.
The front will shift over Kauai Friday focusing the highest rain chances there.
A large North swell builds overnight bringing big surf to North and West shores. High Surf Advisory for North facing shores.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.