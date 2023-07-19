Wednesday Evening Forecast: remnants of Calvin keep lingering rains By Pete Caggiano Pete Caggiano Chief Meteorologist Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday Evening Forecast: July 19, 2023 HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The remnants of Calvin exit the island's waters but still allow for some lingering rains tonight.Tonight, cloudy skies with light showers before midnight and then drier air overnight.Thursday, isolated passing trade wind showers in the morning. Highest chance will be for windward/mauka spots. Mostly sunny leeward, partly cloudy windward.Typical trade wind speeds return at about 15-25 mph out of the east-northeast.Highs in the low 80s windward, upper 80s leeward.Expect a return to normal trade wind weather for the rest of the week.Small Craft Advisory for boaters.Surf Oahu:North: 1-3 ftWest: 0-2 ftSouth: 1-3 ftEast: 3-5 ft Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pete Caggiano Chief Meteorologist Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Pete Caggiano Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Honolulu police sergeant praised for actions while off duty Updated Jan 9, 2023 Local Thursday Weather: Light winds continue, small surf all around Updated Sep 1, 2022 Local Hawaii's economic forecast for second quarter is stronger but there's a risk of recession Updated Jun 23, 2022 Local Free help available ahead of Medicare enrollment period Updated Sep 16, 2022 Top Stories Actor Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years Updated Jul 5, 2022 Business The Supreme Court rejects Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt Updated Jun 30, 2023 Recommended for you