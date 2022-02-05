'We Are Dark' clothing company spotlights mental health

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new clothing company in Waikiki is working to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health.
Daniel Miller and James Ross have both struggled with depression and it was through that shared bond that they created "We Are Dark." The company sells clothes with unique symbols and designs that create their language, each of which spreads a message about mental health.
"Each of the clothes has it's own words, we have three words out right now and the purpose of us having our own language is so people can wear whatever word they are feeling without fear of being judged or rejected or people won't know what they're wearing without understanding our own language," Miller said.
From there, they've created riddles so people can figure out what each of the words means and over time they'll release more of the code words.
They're located in the Hyatt Regency in Waikiki near to Urban Outfitters. For more information on them, you can find their website here.
