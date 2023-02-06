 Skip to main content
Water conservation efforts could cut Colorado River water supply to cities like Las Vegas

Colorado River

FILE - Water flows along the All-American Canal Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, near Winterhaven, Calif. The canal conveys water from the Colorado River into the Imperial Valley. California released a plan Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, detailing how western states reliant on the Colorado River could save more water, a day after it was the only state that didn't sign a proposal agreed to by six states in the basin. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Happening now, millions of people in the western United States could soon be cut off from the Colorado River water supply due to water conservation efforts.

In a closed-door meeting between seven states, representatives of California's water districts suggested cutting off cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix which are highly dependent on the water supply.

