Water conservation efforts could cut Colorado River water supply to cities like Las Vegas

FILE - Water flows along the All-American Canal Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, near Winterhaven, Calif. The canal conveys water from the Colorado River into the Imperial Valley. California released a plan Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, detailing how western states reliant on the Colorado River could save more water, a day after it was the only state that didn't sign a proposal agreed to by six states in the basin. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Happening now, millions of people in the western United States could soon be cut off from the Colorado River water supply due to water conservation efforts.
In a closed-door meeting between seven states, representatives of California's water districts suggested cutting off cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix which are highly dependent on the water supply.
The seven states have not been able to agree on how to achieve unprecedented water cuts.
Officials are looking to cut about thirty percent of water usage from the Colorado River.
Months of bitter negotiations have collapsed and now it's California versus everyone else.
But the six other states are showing their strength through coalition.
"I think all six of us will continue to collectively band together, but also be willing to compromise more towards the middle," said Thomas Buschatzke, Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
All 7 states are now waiting for the Federal Government to weigh in which could resolve the standstill.
More than 5 million people in Arizona are served by Colorado River water, which accounts for 40 percent of Phoenix's supply.
Around 90 percent of Las Vegas' water is from the river.