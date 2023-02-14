 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Valentine's Day Weather: Hit or miss rain, breezy trades, High Surf Advisory

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy windward with scattered to numerous showers. Leeward, partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast trade winds 10-30, becoming variable 5 to 15 mph tonight.

High pressure far northeast of the islands and a trough approaching from the east will support locally strong northeast trade winds through tonight. The trough will drift westward across the islands through Thursday, generating locally strong southeast winds later in the week. Some showers may be briefly heavy during the next couple of days, with widespread heavy rain, potentially leading to flooding, Thursday into the weekend.

