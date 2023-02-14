Valentine's Day Weather: Hit or miss rain, breezy trades, High Surf Advisory

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy windward with scattered to numerous showers. Leeward, partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast trade winds 10-30, becoming variable 5 to 15 mph tonight.
High pressure far northeast of the islands and a trough approaching from the east will support locally strong northeast trade winds through tonight. The trough will drift westward across the islands through Thursday, generating locally strong southeast winds later in the week. Some showers may be briefly heavy during the next couple of days, with widespread heavy rain, potentially leading to flooding, Thursday into the weekend.
High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores
A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for east-facing shores through this afternoon due to strong trade winds. The current northwest swell will decrease today. A second northwest swell will build tonight and Wednesday, peak below advisory levels Thursday, then decline Friday.