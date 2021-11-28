USPS urging Hawaii residents to get holiday shipping done early

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KTIV4) -- It's the busiest time of the year for holiday shopping and shipping. As it is, living in Hawaii means budgeting for more time to make sure your gifts arrive to the U.S. mainland on time for Christmas.
This year, amid new concerns of supply chain issues, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is reiterating that they are fully staffed to handle the wave of package coming through.
But Gaye Miwa with USPS Hawaii tells KITV4, if you're planning to send mail or packages in time for Christmas, you should get it done by Dec. 17 for priority or fist class, or Dec. 21 for priority express.
The Thanksgiving holiday is all that is standing between us and Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. While the global pandemic continues to take a financial toll on the world, the idea of holiday shopping may be creating more stress than normal.
