USPS urging Hawaii residents to get holiday shipping done early

  • Updated
  • 0
USPS seeking to hire more than 600 new employees statewide

Gaye Miwa with USPS says you should make sure you get your packages shipped early.

HONOLULU (KTIV4) -- It's the busiest time of the year for holiday shopping and shipping. As it is, living in Hawaii means budgeting for more time to make sure your gifts arrive to the U.S. mainland on time for Christmas.

This year, amid new concerns of supply chain issues, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is reiterating that they are fully staffed to handle the wave of package coming through.

But Gaye Miwa with USPS Hawaii tells KITV4, if you're planning to send mail or packages in time for Christmas, you should get it done by Dec. 17 for priority or fist class, or Dec. 21 for priority express.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

