UPDATE: HECO restores power to 1,645 Moiliili customers Saturday

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet due to a large northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
MOILIILI, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) - Hawaiiian Electric crews have restored power to an estimated 1,645 Moillili customers Saturday after a mylar balloon was caugth in the power lines.
According to its website, Hawaiian Electric asks people to secure these type of balloons:
Metallic balloons owe their shiny, silvery surface to a type of metallized nylon that can conduct electricity. When a metallic balloon slips from the string or is not held properly with a weight, it will fly away and potentially become caught or entangled in power lines. Since the shiny surface is a "conductor," it will create a short circuit. In some instances, metallic balloons in contact with power lines can lead to downed lines, the potential for fires, property damage to homes and businesses, and in the worst case serious personal injury.