UPDATE: HECO restores power to 1,645 Moiliili customers Saturday

MOILIILI, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) - Hawaiiian Electric crews have restored power to an estimated 1,645 Moillili customers Saturday after a mylar balloon was caugth in the power lines. 

According to its website, Hawaiian Electric asks people to secure these type of balloons:

An error occurred