UH president announces Craig Angelos as top candidate in athletic director search

  • Updated
craig angelos

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The wait is over. On Friday, University of Hawaii - Manoa President David Lassner announced Craig Angelos as his pick for the next UH director of Athletics.

Angelos boasts an impressive resume of over 29 years of intercollegiate athletic leadership. He most notably served nine years in the athletic director position at Florida Atlantic University, and is currently fulfilling his position as senior deputy director at Long Island University.

The push to find a new UH athletics director creates controversy

