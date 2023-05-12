UH president announces Craig Angelos as top candidate in athletic director search

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The wait is over. On Friday, University of Hawaii - Manoa President David Lassner announced Craig Angelos as his pick for the next UH director of Athletics.
Angelos boasts an impressive resume of over 29 years of intercollegiate athletic leadership. He most notably served nine years in the athletic director position at Florida Atlantic University, and is currently fulfilling his position as senior deputy director at Long Island University.
Still, local voices are raising concern about Angelos lack of Hawaii ties, that they say could hinder his ability to meet the needs of the state's only nationally-recognized sports program.
"What is [his] ability to go into the Legislature, the Senate, and actually get this public university the money it needs to build new facilities?" questioned former UH player and coach Rich Miano.
University fans and enthusiasts has followed the AD search closely as the specially-formed search committee wittled down the pool of nearly 60 qualified applicants.
"I think they did a pretty good job in communicating the process," admitted UH enthusiast, Kurt Osaki.
And pending approval of the University's Board of Regents, next week, it would be a quick transition into the roll. June 5 is David Matlin's final day. The athletics program is in the midst of critical change and in need of a leader to come in swinging.
"We know we have a stadium issue," Miano added. "We don't have a Legacy Hall. Timmy Chang needs more than this. Charlie Wade needs more than this."
More than anything, UH enthusiasts equate success to retention and someone who will invest as much into Hawaii as Hawaii is investing in them.
"At bare minimum, I'm hoping he's here forever," Osaki continued. "I want someone I can grow with. I can work with for a long time. The community can work with."
Lassner recommends Angelos be payed $325,000 -- the same salary as David Matlin.
Angelos ensures he's ready to face the music serving as the head UH athletics. His first order of business will be to meet with stakeholders, student athletes, coaches, donors, alumni, and staff.
The Board of Regents set to confirm or reject the recommendation next Thursday, May 18.