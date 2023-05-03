...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores through Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
UH Men's Volleyball team set to begin title defense in Virginia against Penn State
FAIRFAX, Virginia (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will begin their quest for a third consecutive National championship when they face Penn State in the NCAA semifinals on Thursday, May 4th at EagleBank Arena on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
The Rainbow Warriors enter tomorrow’s game with a 28-2 overall record this season. One of those two losses was to Penn State on March 10 in the Outrigger Volleyball Invitational. So expect plenty of motivation from the Warriors, as they look to avenge their loss to the Nittany Lions when it matters most.
One of the biggest reasons for UH’s success this season has been the play of two-time Big West Player of the Year, Jakob Thelle, who was named AVCA National Player of the Year, earlier this evening.
If UH can defeat Penn State in the national semifinal, they’ll face the winner of the other semifinal between UCLA vs. Long Beach State. The National Championship will be played on Saturday at 11am Hawai’i time.