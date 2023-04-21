UH Men's Volleyball defeats UCSB in semifinal at California tournament By KITV Web Staff Apr 21, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The university of Hawaii men's volleyball team -- now headed to the big west championship tomorrow. IRVINE, California (KITV4) -KITV4 was live in Irvine to give a rundown of the UH Manoa men's volleyball team's big win. They defeated UC Santa Barbara on Day 1 in the Big West Championship Tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags University Of California, Santa Barbara Sports In The United States Irvine California More From KITV 4 Island News Local In honor of Earth Day, students planting 300 native trees and plants in the Makiki area Updated Apr 14, 2023 Multimedia Honolulu ranked in top 25 cleanest cities for air pollution Updated May 30, 2022 News BWS test show no petroleum in water at Pearl City and Aiea wells Updated Dec 27, 2021 Local Newly Crowned Hawaii State Spelling Bee Champion Talks About Her Winning Strategy Updated Mar 6, 2023 Local Hawaii Department of Health releases Navy's reports on Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility defueling plan and investigation Updated Aug 8, 2022 Local HECO responding to Waikiki power outage, affecting 450+ customers Updated Feb 19, 2023 Recommended for you