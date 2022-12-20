Tuesday Weather: Windy weather continues, drier weather moves in

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A number of Advisories and Warnings remain in effect for Hawai'i including:
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY FOR NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI LANAI KAHOOLAWE AND MAUI THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45 mph. * WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Lanai. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to drive, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt today, diminishing rapidly tonight. However, seas will remain above 10 feet through Wednesday. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters and Pailolo Channel. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
Today, partly sunny and windy. Numerous showers to start, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. West winds 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
Tonight, partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows 66 to 71. West to northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming Light and variable after midnight.
More stable conditions with breezy westerly winds are filling in across the Hawaii region today. Strong westerly winds with higher gusts are still expected across the state today with decreasing trends by this evening. Strong wind gusts may develop in showers or along eastern slopes of mountains through the afternoon. Weather conditions will continue to improve with decreasing shower trends today. Light winds with isolated to scattered showers remain in the forecast from Wednesday into the weekend.
High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores Kauai County to Moloka'i and north-facing shores of Maui
High Surf Advisory for west facing shores on Hawai'i Island
An extra large, long lived northwest swell continues to rise through the day today before declining Wednesday. There is high potential for wave run- up onto vulnerable roadways and coastal areas in the warning areas today. Expect another large northwest swell towards the end of the week reaching High Surf Advisory levels.
Surf along east facing shores remains flat except for areas that are exposed to the northwest swell wrap through Wednesday. South and west facing shores will also see an increase in short- period wind waves today due to the strong onshore winds. A tiny south swell looks to arrive Thursday.
