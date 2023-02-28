Tuesday Weather: Windy conditions persist, Wind Advisory extended

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A Wind Advisory remains in effect for windier areas across the state until 6 pm Wednesday. Expect trades to be around 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Along with trades come windward showers pushing to central and leeward spots statewide. Isolated thunderstorms over Maui and Hawai'i are possible. Highs 74 to 79.
Tonight, will be mostly cloudy and windy with numerous windward and mauka showers in the evening, scattered after midnight. Lows 63 to 68. Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts To 50 mph.
A strong high pressure system located far north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep windy trade winds in the forecast into Thursday. An upper level disturbance will keep showers over windward and mountain areas through Friday with brief shower activity over leeward areas of each island. The highest rainfall trends are expected over East Maui and the windward slopes of the Big Island as an unstable upper low lingers just east of Hilo. Wind speeds may trend lower into the moderate to locally breezy range from Friday to Saturday as a cold front approaches the region from the northwest. A cold front will sweep from west to east across the island chain producing widespread showers with south to west winds on Monday.
Rough conditions due to strong trade winds and large surf will continue along exposed east facing through Friday. Although the winds will relax this weekend, surf along east facing shores will remain up due to strong winds far east of the state. For north and west facing shores, surf will remain well below the seasonal average each day, with only a small west-northwest swell expected Friday into the weekend. Surf will remain small along south facing shores with mainly wind swell wrapping into exposed shores.