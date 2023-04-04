 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 1130 AM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 826 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour over the
Koolau range. Area streams such as the Pukele, Manoa, and the
North Halawa Streams have risen in response to the rain.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Pearl City, Wahiawa,
Kahaluu, Aiea, Wheeler Field, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Waikele,
Halawa, Punaluu, Waipahu, Kunia, Schofield Barracks, Salt
Lake, Moanalua and Hauula.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1130 AM HST if flooding;
persists.

Tuesday Weather: Wet trade wind weather; chance of thunderstorms

  • Updated
  • 0
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Wet trade winds remain in the forecast on Wednesday. Expect cloudy skies and numerous windward showers in the morning; isolated showers over leeward sections. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs 78 To 83. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers in the evening, numerous showers after midnight. Leeward sections expect partly cloudy conditions with isolated to scattered showers. Lows 65 to 70. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.

Surf

