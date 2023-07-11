Tuesday Weather: Trade showers increase; box jelly fish roll in

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An uptick in trade wind showers is expected today. Breezy trade winds could carry those showers to central and leeward spots. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Mostly cloudy conditions will continue tonight with numerous showers over windward and mauka sections; Scattered showers for leeward sections.. Lows 71 to 76. Breezy trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist through early next week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas, particularly during nights and mornings, and a few showers reaching leeward areas from time to time. A bit more showery trade wind pattern is expected today and tonight as the remnant moisture from former tropical cyclone Adrian moves through. The airmass will dry out from east to west across the state Wednesday, with drier than normal trade wind weather then persisting through Friday. The airmass will moisten up again Friday night, bringing a return of more typical trade wind weather which will prevail through early next week.
Surf along south facing shores will see an increase today along with a second pulse that is slightly larger that will peak on Wednesday. Medium to long period energy has already started showing up at the nearshore buoys south of the islands which will keep surf near or a notch above the summer time average today and Wednesday. However, surf is not expected to reach the advisory level of 10 feet with this event. South shore surf will then decline to mainly background levels Friday through next weekend.
Surf along north facing shores will hold at typical summer levels during the next 7 days. East shore surf will change very little through the weekend, remaining slightly below normal.