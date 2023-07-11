 Skip to main content
Tuesday Weather: Trade showers increase; box jelly fish roll in

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An uptick in trade wind showers is expected today. Breezy trade winds could carry those showers to central and leeward spots. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.

Mostly cloudy conditions will continue tonight with numerous showers over windward and mauka sections; Scattered showers for leeward sections.. Lows 71 to 76. Breezy trade winds 15 to 25 mph.

Island Breakdown
Weather Concerns
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

An error occurred