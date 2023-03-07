Tuesday Weather: Sunny start, showers later, spreading west to east

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM 12 AM HST
WEDNESDAY THROUGH 12 AM HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH
6 PM HST SUNDAY ...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM
HST TONIGHT THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front will approach from the northwest today, then
sweep from west to east through the islands tonight through
Wednesday night. Strong and gusty winds will begin after midnight
tonight and continue through midnight Wednesday night across the
lower elevations all islands.
Strong winds will also effect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to be
as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT HST
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui,
Kahoolawe, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight HST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur over and
downwind of the terrain and in areas where the wind is funneled
most effectively through valleys and adjacent to the coastal
water channels. Due to the recent above normal rainfall and
winds coming from the opposite direction from our normal trade
winds, there will likely be a higher risk of tree falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots,
and seas building to 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay,
Pailolo Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A new disturbance approaches the islands today bringing more showery weather. Showers will become numerous in the afternoon starting with Kaua'i then spreading east towards Hawai'i Island by Wednesday. Today's highs will range from 77 to 82. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy and windy with occasional showers. Lows 67 to 73. Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 50 mph.
Wind advisory in effect for all Hawaiian islands from 12 am Wednesday through 12 am Thursday
High Wind Warning in effect for the big island summits through 6 pm Sunday
High Wind Watch in effect for Haleakala summit from 6 pm tonight through 6 am Thursday
A strong cold front will approach the state today, then sweep from west to east down the island chain tonight through Wednesday night, bringing showers and windy conditions to the state. Winds will ease with drier and cooler conditions filtering into the islands Thursday through the weekend, with warmer weather returning early next week.
A small, short-period northwest swell will peak tonight and Tuesday, followed by very a large northwest swell Wednesday and Thursday. Surf will exceed High Surf Warning levels along most north and west facing shores, including the leeward Big Island, and due to large wind waves from the strong west winds and a mix of medium and longer period swell energy, very rough and hazardous conditions will prevail Wednesday and Thursday. The swell will gradually decline and shift out of the north-northwest Friday through the weekend.
Minimal trade wind swell expected this week, though there is some potential for localized wave wrap along east facing shores due the larger northwest swell Wednesday into Friday. Rough surf may briefly increase on south facing shores as a front moves down the island chain late Tuesday and Wednesday.