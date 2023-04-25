 Skip to main content
Tuesday Weather: Scattered showers through the day, trades build

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A band of slow moving showers associated with a front continues to head southeast. The front is forecast to stall near Maui so expect scattered showers through the day with partly cloudy conditions. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds fill in behind the front for Kauai'i and O'ahu around 15 mph, with variable winds for Maui County and Hawai'i Island.

Tonight numerous showers will affect windward and mauka sections with scattered showers over leeward spots. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast Winds around 15 mph.

Island Breakdown
Surf

