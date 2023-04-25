Tuesday Weather: Scattered showers through the day, trades build

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A band of slow moving showers associated with a front continues to head southeast. The front is forecast to stall near Maui so expect scattered showers through the day with partly cloudy conditions. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds fill in behind the front for Kauai'i and O'ahu around 15 mph, with variable winds for Maui County and Hawai'i Island.
Tonight numerous showers will affect windward and mauka sections with scattered showers over leeward spots. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast Winds around 15 mph.
A ragged 150 mile wide band of broken showery low clouds, marking a weakening front, lies across Oahu and Molokai this morning. Satellite loop shows this band continues moving toward the southeast slowly, with models indicating the front will stall near Maui on Wednesday.
North northeast trades will continue building eastward behind the front until it stalls over Maui County and/or the Big Island Wednesday through the end of the week. A hybrid sea breeze/trade wind pattern will prevail over Kauai and Oahu, with light trades giving way to enhanced convergence over leeward areas each afternoon. For Maui County and the Big Island, expect a continued land breeze/sea breeze pattern. Models suggest moderate trades may briefly return over the weekend.
A medium-period northwest swell will peak overnight, then diminish Tuesday and Wednesday. A small, long-period south swell will gradually diminish through Tuesday, but reinforcements arriving around midweek will bring another boost to south shore surf that will continue into the weekend. A small northwest swell may arrive around Thursday, potentially followed by a small north-northwest swell next weekend.