Tuesday Weather: Morning showers, breezy trades

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Showery weather is expected today for windward and mauka sections with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the islands. Daytime highs will range between 80 to 85 degrees. Breezy trades 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight partly cloudy with scattered showers windward and mauka; isolated showers over leeward spots. Lows 65 to 70. Trades winds 15 to 20 mph.
A band of enhanced moisture is expected to bring some showery weather to mainly windward areas today, with breezy trade winds prevailing. Drier trade wind weather should move back in tonight and Wednesday, with the trades gradually easing to moderate levels. A shift to a land and sea breeze pattern is expected Thursday, with this pattern lingering into Saturday. Light winds will keep showers near the coast at night and over interior and leeward areas each afternoon. A front will enter the northwest islands late Saturday and shift down the island chain Saturday night through early next week. The front will usher in light to moderate north-northeasterly winds and return the shower focus to windward slopes and coasts.
Small south and southeast swells will keep modest background surf along south facing shores into this weekend. The locally strong trade winds will maintain choppy, moderate surf along east facing shores today. Expect the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores from later tonight through the end of the week as the trade winds weaken. Surf along north facing shores will remain small into mid-week. A moderate, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Thursday will likely cause surf to increase along most north facing shores through early Friday. A reinforcing, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Friday night may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along exposed north facing shores when it peaks this weekend.