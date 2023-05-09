 Skip to main content
Tuesday Weather: Morning showers, breezy trades

8-Day
Maxuser

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Showery weather is expected today for windward and mauka sections with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the islands. Daytime highs will range between 80 to 85 degrees. Breezy trades 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight partly cloudy with scattered showers windward and mauka; isolated showers over leeward spots. Lows 65 to 70. Trades winds 15 to 20 mph.

Island Breakdown
Surf

Tags

