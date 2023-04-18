Tuesday Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect, thunderstorms possible

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...VIGOROUS COLD FRONT WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR STRONG
THUNDERSTORMS TO KAUAI AND OAHU LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT...
A cold front moving over the islands will combine with a well-
developed trough aloft, bringing the potential for strong
thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu and adjacent waters. Over Kauai,
strongest storms are expected from the late afternoon through the
evening, while on Oahu they are expected from late tonight through
Wednesday morning.
In addition to increasingly strong south to southwest winds
developing ahead of the approaching front, gusty and erratic winds
associated with strong thunderstorms may bring gusts near 50 mph,
frequent lightning, visibility near zero in heavy rain, and the
potential for small hail.
When thunderstorms approach, you should move indoors, and remain
away from windows and electrical appliances. Remember that
lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm.
Stay tuned for updates from the National Weather Service, and be
ready to take quick action if a warning is issued.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters and Kaiwi
Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV 4) - A Flood Watch is now in effect for Kaua'i County. The Flood Watch will be extended to cover O'ahu and Maui County from this evening through Wednesday afternoon.
An approaching cold front will bring strong winds and the possibility of heavy rain, flooding and scattered thunderstorms. Expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions today with numerous to scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84. South winds 15 to 30 mph, with stronger gusts over windward areas.
Tonight it will be cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Lows 67 to 72. South to southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, with stronger gusts over windward areas.
A vigorous front will move over the islands later today into Wednesday, bringing the potential for impactful weather. Main impacts with the front will be strong and gusty south to southwest winds, heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding, and the potential for strong thunderstorms. The front is expected to stall and weaken near the Big Island on Thursday, then dissipate by Friday. Winds and shower chances will rapidly diminish after the front passes, with light and variable winds on Thursday. Light to moderate east to southeast winds will develop on Friday, then continue into next weekend, delivering just a few showers.
Surf along south facing shores will become rough and choppy later today through Wednesday due to strong south winds, then quickly lower Thursday as the winds diminish. Surf along north and west facing shores will rise as a medium period west-northwest swell arrives Wednesday. As a this source moves out, a long-period northwest swell forecast to arrive Friday night into Saturday will peak over the weekend. A long-period south swell expected will lead to rising surf over the weekend.