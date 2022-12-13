Tuesday Weather: Breezy trades to start; gradually ease up later

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trade winds will begin to ease up today. Expect partly sunny skies with scattered windward and mauka showers. Highs 76 to 81. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with showers likely over windward and mauka over sections, isolated showers leeward. Lows 63 to 68. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Wind speeds will gradually ease today through Wednesday, giving way to a land and sea breeze weather pattern Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest. The front will bring a period of wet weather to portions of the state Thursday night into Saturday, likely followed by unsettled conditions early next week.
A series of small size, medium period northwest to north swells will result in small rises to the surf along north and west-facing shores through Wednesday. A large northwest swell arriving Friday has the potential to lift surf to near High Surf Warning levels along many north and west-facing shores. In the long term, model guidance has been consistently bringing in a large, medium period northwest swell from a relatively close, favorable island direction long gale fetch source early next week. If this swell does materialize, it has a high chance of producing solid warning level surf for most north and western island exposures. Strong trades will keep eastern shore surf slightly elevated through the day. Rough
eastern nearshore water conditions will noticeably improve through mid-week in response to weakening winds. South-facing shore surf will remain small with only background south swell energy passing through the next several days.