Tuesday Weather: Breezy trades persist with scattered showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy trade winds continue Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and scattered windward showers. Some isolated showers may spill over to leeward sections. Day time highs will range between 86 to 91 degrees. Trades 10 to 20 mph.

Island Breakdown

Breezy easterly trade winds will continue into midweek, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations as pockets of moisture move through. Trades will ease through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend, which will allow for localized land and sea breeze conditions to develop for some leeward areas. These lighter winds combined with increasing moisture moving in from the east could result in better chances for a few afternoon showers over our parched interior and leeward areas of the smaller islands, where drought conditions continue to expand in coverage.

SURF

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

An error occurred