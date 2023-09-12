Tuesday Weather: Breezy trades persist with scattered showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy trade winds continue Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and scattered windward showers. Some isolated showers may spill over to leeward sections. Day time highs will range between 86 to 91 degrees. Trades 10 to 20 mph.
Breezy easterly trade winds will continue into midweek, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations as pockets of moisture move through. Trades will ease through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend, which will allow for localized land and sea breeze conditions to develop for some leeward areas. These lighter winds combined with increasing moisture moving in from the east could result in better chances for a few afternoon showers over our parched interior and leeward areas of the smaller islands, where drought conditions continue to expand in coverage.
Relatively small, medium period east swell originating from former Tropical Cyclone Jova has been building into the local waters. This swell will hold above seasonal average east-facing shore surf through the day. This swell will begin its gradual decline early Wednesday. Eastern exposures will experience more typical small, short period trade wind swell that produce below seasonal surf through the remainder of the week. As this ongoing small 2 foot, medium 14 second south (180-190 degree) swell passes around the island chain, south-facing shore waist to near chest high surf will remain just below late summer normals through today. This swell will fade Wednesday, with another small bump in south shore surf due this weekend. Small surf along those west shores better exposed to south wrap. Flat conditions along north-facing shores with no significant northern swell anticipated the next several days.