Tuesday Weather: Breezy trades, passing trade showers, trade winds weaken later

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gentle to breezy trades will prevail today with partly cloudy skies and scattered windward showers. Daytime highs will range from 79 to 84 degrees.

If you are planning to show your support for Iam Tongi in Kahuku today take your jacket and umbrella along. Weather for this "Tongi Tuesday:" Partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers.

Island Breakdown
Surf

