Tuesday Weather: Breezy trades, passing trade showers, trade winds weaken later

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gentle to breezy trades will prevail today with partly cloudy skies and scattered windward showers. Daytime highs will range from 79 to 84 degrees.
If you are planning to show your support for Iam Tongi in Kahuku today take your jacket and umbrella along. Weather for this "Tongi Tuesday:" Partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures will fall between 62 to 72 and degrees.
A surface ridge northeast of the islands will keep gentle to locally breezy trades blowing across the state today. Winds will turn toward the southeast Wednesday into Thursday as an upper- level low develops west of the state and heads our way. This low will spread increasingly moist and unstable air over the islands during the second half of the week, helping to enhance showers and possibly bring a few thundershowers.
The current north swell is slowly declining and will continue to do so through Wednesday night. A new moderate short-to-medium period northeast (020-030 deg) swell will build Wednesday night and peak on Thursday providing a boost to surf along north and select east facing shores.
A series of south swells will maintain small surf along south-facing shores into next week. The ongoing small, long period southwest (220 deg) swell be mixed by a long period southeast (150 deg) swell by Wednesday night. Into the weekend, another small, long period south (200 deg) swell will continue to keep surf slightly below the summertime average.