Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds, passing trade showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6
to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A strong high-pressure system continues to send in breezy trade winds on Tuesday. Today expect it to be cloudy and breezy with numerous windward and mauka showers in the morning, becoming scattered in the afternoon; leeward sections will see isolated showers through the day. Highs 78 to 83. Trade Winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy conditions contineu with windward and mauka scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after Midnight. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
A strong high-pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will linger through Wednesday with breezy trade winds continuing through mid week. This high will then weaken through Saturday producing more moderate trade winds across the island chain. A narrow upper level trough will persist above the islands with embedded upper low centers. This trough will likely enhance overnight to early morning trade wind shower activity, especially over windward and mountain areas into Saturday. Weather conditions will shift to more southeasterly winds on Sunday and Monday as a low pressure system deepens and moves in from the north, setting up northwest of the island of Kauai.
A moderate north (350 deg) swell is filling in this morning above model expected guidance. This swell will result in building surf for north facing shores peaking this afternoon. East facing shores will see an increase today for select spots exposed to the north swell and short- period trade wind swell from the fresh to strong trades. A small, medium- period northwest (320 deg) swell is possible this weekend. South facing shores will continue to have minimal surf due to background long- period energy throughout the week. 1