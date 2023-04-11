 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6
to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds, passing trade showers

  • Updated
  • 0
8-Day
Maxuser

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A strong high-pressure system continues to send in breezy trade winds on Tuesday. Today expect it to be cloudy and breezy with numerous windward and mauka showers in the morning, becoming scattered in the afternoon; leeward sections will see isolated showers through the day. Highs 78 to 83. Trade Winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy conditions contineu with windward and mauka scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after Midnight. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.

Island Breakdown
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred