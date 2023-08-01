Tuesday Weather: A mix of sunshine and clouds with breezy trade winds

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy trade winds will continue through the week. Today leeward sections will see mostly sunny skies, while windward portions can expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs 85 to 90. Locally breezy trade winds 15 To 25 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with scattered windward showers. Lows 71 to 76. Locally breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph.
Locally breezy trade winds will continue through the week. Expect limited windward showers, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours. Leeward areas will stay mostly dry with the exception of the Big Island's Kona slopes, where afternoon clouds and showers will linger well into the night before diminishing.
Surf along south-facing shores has trended up as long period southwest (210-220 degree) swell energy moves by through Wednesday. This swell will peak Tuesday with a smaller, medium period south southwest (200-220 degree) swell coming in on its heels Wednesday. These swells will result in continued near waist high surf along south-facing shores through the week. Choppy surf will remain slightly elevated along east exposures due to the persistent trade wind fetch.