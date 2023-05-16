...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through at least
Thursday night. The potential exists for heavy rain to
continue into Friday afternoon. At this time, the heaviest
rainfall is forecast to occur over the island of Kauai
Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening, especially over
leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: storm system bringing rain Thursday
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Increasing clouds Wednesday with a Flood Watch for Thursday and Friday as a new storm system moves over the islands.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with isolated showers.
Wednesday, a few morning trade wind showers with the highest chance for windward spots. Mostly sunny skies in the morning with increasing clouds for the afternoon.
ENE winds at 10-15 mph.
Highs in the middle 80s.
A low pressure center brings showers and possibly heavier rains for Thursday and Friday. A Flood Watch goes into effect for Kauai County and Oahu Thursday morning and extends through Friday evening. Expect possible heavier rains for the Western end of the state especially Kauai County and Oahu. Maui County and the Big Island will see less impacts but still will see scattered rains.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.