Tuesday evening forecast: Flood watch in effect through Wednesday

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 7
feet. Winds trending west and weakening Friday afternoon across Kauai
and Oahu waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
* Until 1030 PM HST.
* At 823 PM HST, showers were located along a line extending from 20
nm northwest of FAD Buoy CO to 52 nm south of FAD Buoy CK, moving
north at 30 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy CK, FAD Buoy DK, Kilauea Lighthouse, FAD Buoy J, FAD Buoy
CO, Waianae Harbor, FAD Buoy S and FAD Buoy WK.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS
Tuesday evening forecast: Flood watch in effect through Wednesday
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Flood Watch now in effect for all of Hawaii as a powerful cold front brings the risk of heavy rains and thunderstorms to the islands.
The cold front will move from Kauai to Oahu overnight. The heaviest rains will be present here tonight. Thunderstorms will be possible with wind gusts over 50 mph. Heavy rains could spark flooding conditions in the overnight hours.
Wednesday morning the focus for heavy rains will shift to Oahu and Maui County. Once again thunderstorms could produce a flood risk and gusty winds.
Wind shear in the atmosphere could also allow for isolated waterspouts to develop now through Wednesday night.
South and Southwest winds ahead of the front could create strong winds in areas downslope of terrain.
Wednesday afternoon Oahu begins to see some clearing as the rains focus on Maui and then the Big Island.
Rainfall totals will vary but 0.5 to 3 inches of rainfall is likely with isolated pockets of higher accumulation possible.
Flood prone roads may be closed with flood prone and urban areas seeing potential flooding.
Flood Watch remains in effect for all islands until 6 PM Wednesday.
Clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 70s Wednesday.
The front falls apart Thursday with some lingering rains possible for Maui and the Big Island.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday.