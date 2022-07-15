Tropical Storm Darby bringing weekend rains, winds to parts of Hawaii

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Historic south swell will produce dangerous waves along south
facing shores this weekend. This swell will build all day Saturday
and peak at High Surf Warning levels Saturday night through Sunday
night then slowly decrease through the first half of next week.
The swell direction will be out of the south at 170 to 190
degrees.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 10 to 14 feet during the day Saturday
then rising to 12 to 16 feet with occasional sets to 20 feet
Saturday night through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing
challenging boat handling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Always heed lifeguard advice and know your limits. When in doubt,
do not go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with stronger gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Tropical Storm Darby continues to weaken but rains will impact the Big Island and possibly windward Maui Saturday.
Darby has winds of 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph. It is located 17.7 North, 149.4 West or about 400 miles East-Southeast of Hilo, Hawaii. Estimated pressure is 1006 mb. Tropical storm force winds extending 60 miles out.
Wind shear will weaken Darby to a remnant low by Saturday night.
Darby is moving west at 20 mph. This motion will take the remnants of Darby south of the Big Island Saturday and the rest of Hawaii Saturday night/Sunday.
The Big Island and possibly Maui will see rains with some spots seeing heavier rains. The Big Island can expect 2-5 inches of rain, with 1-2 inches for windward Maui.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of Maui, Lana’I and the Big Island. Winds of 20-30, with gusts to 50 mph. Higher surf can also be expected from Darby, mainly impacting the Big Island and windward Maui.
Little to no direct impacts are expected for Moloka’I, O’ahu and Kaua’i. Expect breezy trade wind conditions here.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.