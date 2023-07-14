TRACKING HURRICANE CALVIN: Calvin intensifies into a Category 3 storm

UPDATE 7:00 p.m. -- Hurricane Calvin is now a Category 3 Storm in the Eastern Pacific and is moving west at 16 mph.
Current winds are at 120 mph with higher gusts. Calvin will move over cooler waters conditions this weekend which will induce a gradual weakening trade.
High pressure will guide Calvin west into the Central Pacific early Monday morning. Here it'll meet cool waters, wind shear and drier air which will continue the weakening trend.
Long range models forecast a tropical storm transitioning to a remnant low as the system moves near or over the Big Island. Late Tuesday night what's left of Calvin will bring rains to the Big Island and then possible rains fora all of Hawaii Wednesday if it maintains its current track. The wind threat appears low as the overall circulation will likely weaken before any potential arrival here in the islands. Winds of 20-35 mph with higher gusts are expected.
Heavy rains of 6-12 inches will be possible for windward spots of the Big Island. Rainfall totals for the rest of Hawaii depend on the track but could range between 1-6 inches.
High surf will be the first impact. Surf will build Monday and peak Tuesday into Wednesday. East facing shores of the Big Island could see waves 10-15 feet or larger. East shores of neighboring islands will see possible waves 6-12 feet depending on the track.
Forecast track and intensity projections can change so be sure to check back for updates.
FRIDAY AM
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At 5 a.m. HST Friday, Calvin is a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
It is located around 2,200 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii and is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h). A west to west-northwest motion at a similar forward speed is expected during the next several days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible today. Weakening is forecast to commence tomorrow and continue through early next week.
Calvin is expected to move into the Central Pacific Hurricane by Sunday night, then approach the Hawaiian Islands as a weakening Tropical Storm from Monday through Wednesday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 960 mb (28.35 inches).