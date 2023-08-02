 Skip to main content
...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.

Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;

PacificIslandsKingTides.org

TRACKING DORA: Category 2 Hurricane Dora intensifies, located in eastern Pacific

  • Updated
Hurricane Tracking Center

Hurricane Dora

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- 5:00 am UPDATE: The center of Hurricane Dora is located 2,695 miles east-southeast of Hilo. Dora is moving in a westerly direction near 16 mph (26 km/h). A westward to west-southwestward motion is expected over the next several days and it is expected to cross into the central Pacific late this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Dora is rapidly intensifying and is forecast to become a major hurricane later today. Gradual weakening is forecast to begin by the end of the week.

An error occurred