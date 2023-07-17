TRACKING CALVIN | Tropical Storm Warning issued for Hawaii County

UPDATE 10 p.m.
A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Big Island, as Calvin is expected to pass South of the Big Island Tuesday night - Wednesday morning.
As of 11 p.m., Calvin is about 730 mil East-Southeast of Honolulu and 520 miles East-Southeast of Hilo, winds are sustained at 45 mph. Calvin is moving west at a fast speed of 22 mph.
This would put Calvin near or just south of the Big Island at midnight Tuesday night. Heaviest rains and possible wind impacts would occur on the Big Island between 8 pm Tuesday and 4 am Wednesday. 4- 8 inches of rain is expected. Sustained winds of 40 mph and gusts over 50 mph will be possible however likely winds will be lower than this in most spots.
High surf up to 15 feet could reach east facing shores of the Big Island. High Surf Warnings in effect here.
Maui County is under a Wind Advisory with gusts up to 50 mph possible. A Flood watch is in effect for both Maui County and the Big Island. Up to 4 inches of rain possible for Maui, up to 8 for the Big Island.
1-4 inches of rain for Oahu and Kauai. These rains will move in Wednesday morning - afternoon for Oahu and late afternoon - evening for Kauai.
UPDATE 5 p.m.
A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect on the Big Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
As of 5 p.m., Calvin is about 655 miles east southeast of Hilo and 855 miles east southeast of Honolulu, according to NWS Honolulu. The storm still has maximum sustained winds of 45 MPH. It is still moving west at 22 MPH.
Earlier today, the Hurricane Hunters completed their first reconnaissance flight into Tropical Storm Calvin. The highest sustained flight-level winds were observed at 64 kts (74 mph) NE of the center. Image courtesy of the SSEC at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. pic.twitter.com/Y2RjZt0hCY— NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) July 17, 2023
In its latest update, NWS says tropical storm conditions are expected over Hawaii County starting Tuesday night.
The Central Pacific Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Hawai'i County, which means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. pic.twitter.com/C9dib0cEw0— Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) July 18, 2023
Tropical Storm Calvin is expected to make its way through the state of Hawaii between Tuesday night (July 18) and Wednesday morning (July 19). For emergency preparedness resources, including our Handbook for Emergency Preparedness, please visit https://t.co/ifEyPiD9jF. 📸: @NWS pic.twitter.com/sXXbp4Ez7V— Hawaiian Electric - Hawaii Island (@HIElectricLight) July 18, 2023
Original:
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Tropical Storm Calvin is continuing to churn toward Hawaii Island and is expected to pass very close to the island on Tuesday night, according to the latest update from the National Weather Service (NWS).
In their update at 11 a.m. on Monday, NWS says Calvin will bring a period of heavy rain, high surf, and locally strong winds as it passes on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
With Tropical Storm Calvin on the way, take the time to familiarize yourself with the different types of tropical cyclones that can impact the Hawaiian Islands. Knowing what to expect is important for the safety of you and your loved ones! pic.twitter.com/YyxriXgdPJ— NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) July 17, 2023
Calvin is moving west about 21 MPH with maximum sustained winds at 50 MPH with even higher gusts. The storm is expected to weaken as it moves west and to the south of the Islands Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Big Island residents are urged to begin preparing for the storm today and Tuesday prior to the storm and the tropical storm force wind. Impacts from the storm could include flash flooding, damaging wind, and large dangerous surf, NWS said.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in place for Hawaii County and a Flood Watch is in effect for both Hawaii and Maui counties, according to NWS. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for waters that extend from 40 to 240 nautical miles offshore from all islands.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in place for Hawai'i County, and a Flood Watch for Hawai'i and Maui counties. A "watch" means these conditions are POSSIBLE, not that they are occurring. The dark red area in Tropical Storm Warning extends from 40 to 240 nautical miles offshore. #Calvin pic.twitter.com/BUHKB8Npl6— Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) July 17, 2023
Tropical storm-force winds are possible within the watch area starting on Tuesday. Starting Tuesday night and into Thursday, storm total rainfall of 4-8 inches is possible on windward parts of the Big Island, according to NWS. Lower amounts ranging from 1-4 inches is possible elsewhere in the state. Localized flash flooding is possible.
The good, the bad and the ugly about #Calvin: Good: #Hurricane weakened to a tropical storm overnight.Bad: It could still deliver 6 inches of rain, 40+ mph winds, high waves and dangerous currents to any island in Hawai'i.Ugly: Storm path still uncertain, so monitor alerts. pic.twitter.com/Y2dAOeWSl4— Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) July 16, 2023
Large, life-threatening surf is expected on east-facing shores across the state over the next couple of days. That surf is expected to rapidly increase beginning on Tuesday going into Wednesday.