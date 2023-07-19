 Skip to main content
TRACKING CALVIN | Tropical Storm Warning canceled, Calvin now designated a post-tropical cyclone

There were some unexpected moves from Tropical Storm Calvin in regards to which areas of the windward side of Hawaii Island saw the most rain. The Honolii Stream saw a significant amount of rainfall up the Hamakua Coast. However, that was not initially expected. At first it was thought that the southern end by South Point would be hit hardest.

UPDATE 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service has dropped the Tropical Storm Warning for Calvin and has downgraded the storm to a post-tropical cyclone.

