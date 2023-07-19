TRACKING CALVIN | Tropical Storm Warning canceled, Calvin now designated a post-tropical cyclone

UPDATE 11 a.m.
The National Weather Service has dropped the Tropical Storm Warning for Calvin and has downgraded the storm to a post-tropical cyclone.
NWS made the announcement in its 11 a.m. update. In that update, NWS noted Calvin's wind speeds at 40 MPH. It is continuing west at 20 MPH and is now located about 255 miles west southwest of Hilo.
Although tropical storm conditions have ended, NWS says locally gusty winds will continue throughout the day before easing Wednesday night. The Flash Flood Warning has also been canceled.
Now that Calvin has been updated to a post-tropical cyclone, here's a look at our automated rain gage observations on Big Island and Maui during Calvin's overnight stay. pic.twitter.com/Emd197mu8m— NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) July 19, 2023
UPDATE 8 a.m.
Tropical Storm Calvin has maintained its 45 MPH wind speed as it has passed south of the Big Island, now about 205 miles to the southwest of Hilo, according to the National Weather Service.
In its 8 a.m. update, NWS says the storm is expected to begin weakening over the next 48 hours and will soon become a post-tropical low. The storm is continuing on a westward heading at 20 MPH.
Flooding remains the biggest concern as the storm passes. The highest rainfall totals recorded over the last 24 hours was 6.60 inches at Honolii Stream.
UPDATE 5 a.m.
Hawaii County continues to have a Tropical Storm Warning.
The center of Tropical Storm Calvin is moving toward the west near 20 mph. This motion is expected to continue through Thursday.
The National Hurricane Center said maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Calvin is currently forecasted to weaken in the next 48 hours and become a post-tropical remnant low.
Residents are still asked to remain in shelter as high winds occur.
Rainfall is still forecasted to be 4 to 8 inches, with a maximum of 10 inches, along windward and southeast locations of the Big Island. Storm rainfall is expected to be 3 to 6 inches on Maui with 2 to 4 inches expected in other portions of the state.
Surf affects the entire state with life-threatening surf.
UPDATE 4:30 a.m.
Flood Watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian Islands through this afternoon.
Oahu is in a Flood Advisory until 7:30 a.m.
The following locations could experience flooding:
Honolulu, Waipio, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Aiea, Waipahu, Kunia, Halawa, Waiahole, Waikane, Schofield Barracks, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Iroquois Point and Ewa Beach.
If you encounter flooded roads, the National Weather Service advises drivers to turn around saying most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Flood Advisory for Hawai'i County has been extended until 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The advisory may be extended if flooding persists. Hawaii County remains under a Tropical Storm Warning.
According to the National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained winds are around 50 mph with higher gusts. It is expected to weaken within the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm winds extend 140 miles from the center of the eye. However, tropical storm conditions are imminent and if needed residents are advised to seek indoor shelter.
Overnight showers are producing rainfall of one to two inches per hour. Hilo is forecasted to see similar rainfall going into 8 a.m. Storm total amounts are forecasted to be 4 to 8 inches with a maximum of 10 inches of rain on the windward and southeast portions of the Big Island.
No Flood Advisory in Maui County; rain is currently hitting Maui and Molokai. The windward areas of Maui are forecasted to see 3 to 6 inches of rain.
Rain is slowly moving closer to Eastern Oahu; for now there is a Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Oahu, and the rest of the state, should expect around 2 to 4 inches of rain.
Rainfall could lead to flash flooding and rain slides.
All islands will see life-threatening surf and sea conditions along exposed shorelines.
