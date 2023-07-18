 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

TRACKING CALVIN | Tropical Storm Calvin maintains wind speeds Tuesday, 175 miles from Hilo

  • Updated
UPDATE TUESDAY 11:00 p.m. --  Tropical Storm Calvin has weakened with winds down to 50 mph sustained with gusts to 60 mph. Calvin is 140 miles South of Hilo, 305 miles SE of Honolulu. Moving west at 20 mph. Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Hawaii County. The storm will pass south of the Big Island before sunrise bringing 4-8 inches of rain to some spots. Winds could gust up to 70 mph in some of the windier spots downslope of terrain. Most locations will see wind gusts lower at 30-50 mph.

Maui County will see increasing rains between now and daybreak. Oahu will see rains increase after 9 am with Kauai seeing afternoon showers. Winds could gust to 60 mph in the windier spots with Oahu and Kauai seeing winds up to 50 mph downslope of terrain. Most locations will see winds lower than this at 30-40 mph.

Calvin Update 5 p.m.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hawai'i County, which means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.
Calvin Impacts

