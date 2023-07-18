TRACKING CALVIN | Tropical Storm Calvin maintains wind speeds Tuesday, 175 miles from Hilo

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
UPDATE TUESDAY 11:00 p.m. -- Tropical Storm Calvin has weakened with winds down to 50 mph sustained with gusts to 60 mph. Calvin is 140 miles South of Hilo, 305 miles SE of Honolulu. Moving west at 20 mph. Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Hawaii County. The storm will pass south of the Big Island before sunrise bringing 4-8 inches of rain to some spots. Winds could gust up to 70 mph in some of the windier spots downslope of terrain. Most locations will see wind gusts lower at 30-50 mph.
Maui County will see increasing rains between now and daybreak. Oahu will see rains increase after 9 am with Kauai seeing afternoon showers. Winds could gust to 60 mph in the windier spots with Oahu and Kauai seeing winds up to 50 mph downslope of terrain. Most locations will see winds lower than this at 30-40 mph.
--
UPDATE TUESDAY 8:00 p.m. -- Parts of Hawaii County are under a flood advisory until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, heavy rain is falling in east sections of the Big Island, as much as 1 to 2 inches per hour. A flood watch for all of Hawaii County remains in effect.
UPDATE TUESDAY 6:00 p.m. -- Hawaii County has issued a civil emergency preparedness message ahead of the Tropical Storm Calvin. Additionally, all Big Island schools and state education department offices will be closed to students and staff on Wednesday, July 19.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, #Calvin is about 175 miles from Hilo with sustained 60 mph winds, moving west at 21 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend as much as 140 miles from the center and hazards to Hawai'i County are expected starting tonight. Preparations should be complete. pic.twitter.com/4ec4CNjdsH
Tropical Storm Calvin maintained its windspeed at 60 MPH as it now sits just 175 miles southeast of Hilo.
In its 5 p.m. update, NWS showed Calvin still chugging along westward in the Pacific at 21 MPH. The cone of uncertainty now shows the storm passing south of the Big Island, but rain, wind, and surf impacts remain the greatest threat.
Calvin is expected to remain a tropical storm over the next 36 hours, according to NWS.
Calvin is forecast to pass south of Hawaii County tonight, bringing a period of flash flooding, dangerous surf and damaging winds. Calvin is expected to weaken as it moves westward to the south of the other Hawaiian Islands Wednesday and Wednesday night. https://t.co/StSnEHgzifpic.twitter.com/odI4Ft6dlg
Governor Josh Green has closed state offices and schools on the Big Island, as up to four inches rain is expected.
There have been no changes to existing watches and warnings already in place.
Will #Calvin fizzle? We don't know. We DO know it's a powerful storm with potentially dangerous impacts. so we prepare for the worst and hope for the best, and provide reliable information to keep Hawai'i people and property safe. Stay safe, Big Island. #KnowYourHazardspic.twitter.com/HGwrZxoBUJ
Tropical Storm Calvin has grown slightly stronger with wind speeds increasing from 45 MPH to 50 MPH since the last update earlier on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
In its 11 a.m. update, NWS placed the storm about 245 miles east southeast of Hilo, or about 460 miles east southeast of Honolulu, moving westward at 22 MPH. There were no changes to the existing watches and warnings already in place with this storm.
Tropical Storm #Calvin has strengthened, with sustained winds of 50 mph, and is about 225 miles east-southeast of Hilo, expected to pass just south of the Big Island tonight. Heavy rain, strong wind, flooding, high waves and landslides are possible. Stay off roads tonight. pic.twitter.com/BoO3ZF84BL
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hawai'i County, which means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.
At 5 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Calvin was located about 395 mi ESE of Hilo, Hawaii and is moving toward the west near 22 mph. This general motion is expected to continue over the next few days. On this forecast track, tropical storm conditions will likely begin spreading over Hawaii County starting this evening.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Deep convection has been developing near Calvin early this morning, which may slow the weakening trend today. Calvin is forecast to gradually weaken from tonight through Thursday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center.
From later today into Thursday, storm total rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches, with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible, mainly along the windward areas of Hawai'i Island. Storm total rainfall amounts of 1-4 inches are expected elsewhere in the islands. This rainfall could lead to localized Flash flooding and mudslides.
Swells generated by Calvin are expected to begin spreading across the main Hawaiian islands later today and tonight. This will lead to a rapid increase in surf along east facing shores, with high surf continuing into Wednesday. This elevated surf will likely cause life-threatening conditions along exposed shorelines.