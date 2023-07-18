TRACKING CALVIN | Tropical Storm Calvin maintains wind speeds, now just 157 miles from Hilo

UPDATE 5 p.m.
Tropical Storm Calvin maintained its windspeed at 60 MPH as it now sits just 175 miles southeast away from Hilo.
In its 5 p.m. update, NWS showed Calvin still chugging along westward in the Pacific at 21 MPH. The cone of uncertainty now shows the storm passing south of the Big Island, but rain, wind, and surf impacts remain the greatest threat.
Calvin is expected to remain a tropical storm over the next 36 hours, according to NWS.
There have been no changes to existing watches and warnings already in place.
UPDATE 2 p.m.
Tropical Storm Calvin continues to strengthen as it draws nearer to the Big Island, with maximum sustained winds at 60 MPH - up from 45 MPH reported in the Tuesday morning update.
According to the National WeatherService (NWS), Calvin is now 202 miles east southeast of Hilo as of 2 p.m. Its movement slowed slightly to 21 MPH in a westward direction.
Governor Josh Green has closed state offices and schools on the Big Island, as up to four inches rain is expected.
There have been no changes to existing watches and warnings already in place.
UPDATE 11 a.m.
Tropical Storm Calvin has grown slightly stronger with wind speeds increasing from 45 MPH to 50 MPH since the last update earlier on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
In its 11 a.m. update, NWS placed the storm about 245 miles east southeast of Hilo, or about 460 miles east southeast of Honolulu, moving westward at 22 MPH. There were no changes to the existing watches and warnings already in place with this storm.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hawai'i County, which means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.
At 5 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Calvin was located about 395 mi ESE of Hilo, Hawaii and is moving toward the west near 22 mph. This general motion is expected to continue over the next few days. On this forecast track, tropical storm conditions will likely begin spreading over Hawaii County starting this evening.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Deep convection has been developing near Calvin early this morning, which may slow the weakening trend today. Calvin is forecast to gradually weaken from tonight through Thursday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center.
From later today into Thursday, storm total rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches, with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible, mainly along the windward areas of Hawai'i Island. Storm total rainfall amounts of 1-4 inches are expected elsewhere in the islands. This rainfall could lead to localized Flash flooding and mudslides.
Swells generated by Calvin are expected to begin spreading across the main Hawaiian islands later today and tonight. This will lead to a rapid increase in surf along east facing shores, with high surf continuing into Wednesday. This elevated surf will likely cause life-threatening conditions along exposed shorelines.
