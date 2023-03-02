Thursday Weather: Wind Advisory extended, thunderstorms possible

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR KAUAI OAHU MAUI COUNTY AND
MOST OF THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6 PM THIS EVENING...
...THE HIGH WIND WARNING FOR NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND
HAS BEEN REPLACED BY A WIND ADVISORY...
.Robust high pressure far north of the state will continue to
produce strong and gusty trade winds. Isolated pockets of warning
level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala Districts of the Big
Island, where a High Wind Warning remains in place through
tonight. The Wind Advisory will likely be extended for portions
of the state on Thursday.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow
away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to
drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt decreasing to 15 to 25 kt Friday.
Seas 10 to 15 ft subsiding to 8 to 12 ft Friday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A Wind Advisory remains in effect across the state until 6 pm this evening as windy conditions continue on Thursday. Expect trade winds at 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
Mostly cloudy with numerous showers for windward and mauka spots. Showers may drift to central and leeward sections at times. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms for Maui County and Hawai'i Island. Daytime high will vary between 75 to 80 degrees.
Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with windward showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 71. Breezy trades 15 to 25 mph.
Windy conditions will persist across much of the state today, with a gradual decline expected tonight and Friday. Showery conditions are expected over the eastern islands today, with the showery weather spreading to Oahu and Kauai tonight and Friday. A few downpours and thunderstorms will be possible at times, with the highest potential for thunderstorms expected on the Big Island. Fewer showers and lighter winds are then expected over the weekend. A series of fronts will move through the islands next
week, bringing moderate to breezy southwest winds to the area, and shifting the favored areas for rainfall to the west through south facing slopes and coasts.
High surf Warning for east facing shores
Rough conditions due to strong trade winds and large surf will continue along exposed east facing through Friday. Although the winds will relax this weekend, surf along east facing shores will linger due to strong winds far east of the state driving a small easterly swell through the islands. For north and west facing shores, surf will remain well below the seasonal average each day into next week, with only a small west-northwest swell expected Friday into the weekend. The exception will be along north facing shores that are exposed to wind waves wrapping in. Surf will remain small along south facing shores with mainly wind swell wrapping into exposed shores.