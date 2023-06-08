 Skip to main content
Thursday Weather: Trades stay, help push vog away

Kilauea eruption USGS

A summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano, within Halemaʻumaʻu crater, began at approximately 4:44 a.m. on June 7, 2023.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trade winds build today which is good news for those concerned about volcanic emissions. Vog will mainly be contained to Hawai'i island. Sunshine will brighten most spots with the exception of Hawai'i island which will experience cloudy skies. Expect scattered windward and mauka showers, becoming isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 15 To 20 mph.

Island Breakdown

Tonight, partly cloudy skies with scattered showers windward and mauka; isolated showers leeward. Lows 67 to 72. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

8-Day
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

