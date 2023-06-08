Thursday Weather: Trades stay, help push vog away

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trade winds build today which is good news for those concerned about volcanic emissions. Vog will mainly be contained to Hawai'i island. Sunshine will brighten most spots with the exception of Hawai'i island which will experience cloudy skies. Expect scattered windward and mauka showers, becoming isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 15 To 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with scattered showers windward and mauka; isolated showers leeward. Lows 67 to 72. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
A weak cold front passing east of the Hawaii Region will allow the high pressure ridge to build north of the island chain. Trade winds will strengthen into the moderate to locally breezy range today and hold into the weekend. Local scale land and sea breezes will diminish with strengthening trade winds. Any rain shower activity will be brief in this stable environment and favor windward and mountain areas during the overnight to early morning hours. The next chance for enhanced rain showers will occur on Monday as clouds from an old frontal band drift into the islands from the north.
Small surf will continue along south facing shores as a mix of long period south and southwest (170-220 degree) swells continues into next week. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores may increase slightly today as a west-northwest to northwest (300-320 degree) swell fills in from former Typhoon Mawar. Surf along east facing shores will remain small today due to weaker trade winds. A slight increase is expected Friday into the weekend as trade winds strengthen.