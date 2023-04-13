Thursday Weather: Trades slow down, showers increase over portions of Hawai'i

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Most of Hawai'i will see partly sunny skies with scattered windward and mauka showers. Hawai'i Island expect cloudy conditions with numerous windward showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Maui and Hawai'i. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Lows 65 To 70. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
The strong high pressure system far north of the state will continue to slowly weaken with breezy trade winds decreasing into the moderate to locally breezy range through Saturday. Embedded weak upper lows north of the state will enhance some shower activity over eastern islands near Maui and the Big Island today with isolated thunderstorms. The ridge will weaken further on Sunday and Monday producing drier southeasterly winds over most areas. A low pressure system and cold front approaching the islands from the northwest on Tuesday will produce southerly winds with increasing shower activity over the western islands by Wednesday.
An ongoing small, short period north northeast (10-40 degree) swell will maintain near waist high surf along many north to northeast-facing shores through tonight. A small, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive late Friday and fill in Saturday morning. This swell will maintain waist to near head high surf along many north-facing shores...near knee to waist high surf along west-facing shores Saturday. East-facing shores will experience continued choppy conditions through Friday in response to several days of this upstream fresh trade fetch. Surf along east-facing shores will slowly subside going into this weekend as trades fall off a notch. Small, background south swell
energy will maintain knee to chest high surf along many southern shores. A very small, medium period south southwest bump in swell arriving tonight into early Friday will result in a small boost in weekend surf.