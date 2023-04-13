 Skip to main content
Thursday Weather: Trades slow down, showers increase over portions of Hawai'i

Weather Alert

Artwork by Ka'opua Daniel's

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Most of Hawai'i will see partly sunny skies with scattered windward and mauka showers. Hawai'i Island expect cloudy conditions with numerous windward showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Maui and Hawai'i. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

A small craft advisory remains posted for portions of Hawaiian waters.  There is a high probability of box jelly fish.

8-Day
Surf

