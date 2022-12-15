Thursday Weather: Sunshine to start, clouds and rain later

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV) - Kicking off Thursday with sunny skies, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Variable winds to 15 mph.
Tonight, an approaching front will bring increasing showers. Expect mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 67. Variable winds to 15 mph.
The disturbance approaching from the northwest will keep light winds across the region, allowing for some land and sea breezes today.
Surf outlook Thursday morning
Wave heights Thursday afternoon
A large northwest (320 degree) swell will build into the region this afternoon and evening near Kauai and then spread southeastward to Oahu, Molokai and Maui later tonight. Surf heights along north facing shores will quickly rise into High Surf Warning (HSW) levels and west facing shores into High Surf Advisory levels by Friday. This swell will decline through the weekend, followed by another much larger northwest (310-320 degree) swell building into the region exceeding HSW levels from Sunday night through Tuesday.
East shore surf will maintaining moderate surf heights through this afternoon. Otherwise, no significant surf is due for east and south shores for the remainder of the week.