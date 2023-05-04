Thursday Weather: Strengthening trades, scattered showers, surf's up

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THIS EVENING...
.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores today.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A breezy Thursday ahead with easterly trade winds at 15 to 25 mph. Showers will ride in those trades over windward and mauka sections. Highs 80 to 85 degrees.
Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers. Lows 64 to 69 degrees. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Trade winds will continue to strengthen through Friday as the high pressure ridge builds in north of the Hawaiian Islands. Easterly winds in the breezy to locally windy range are expected to last through the weekend. Passing showers are forecast through Sunday mainly over the windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours. Leeward areas will see drier weather conditions. Trade wind speeds will decrease from Monday through Wednesday as a weakening cold front approaches the islands from the north. Shower trends will decrease as the frontal band stalls out north of the state and the ridge moves closer to the islands.
High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores
The current medium period northwest swell will continue to gradually decline through Friday, with minimal surf then expected through the middle of next week.
The current long-period south swell is expected to gradually lower during the next few days, however a small reinforcement arriving tonight and Friday will help to keep south shore surf elevated into early next week. Surf should drop below the summertime average along south facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday.
East shore surf should hold fairly steady at or slightly above seasonal levels through Saturday. A slight lowering of the trade wind speeds over and upstream of the islands will allow for a small decline in east shore surf Sunday and Monday. A slight boost will then be possible Tuesday and Wednesday as the trades ramp back up.