Weather Alert

Weather Alert

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
THIS EVENING...

.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores today.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
EVENING...

WHAT...Surf 6 to 10 feet.

WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't go out.
go out.

&&

Weather Alert

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY

WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Thursday Weather: Strengthening trades, scattered showers, surf's up

Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A breezy Thursday ahead with easterly trade winds at 15 to 25 mph. Showers will ride in those trades over windward and mauka sections. Highs 80 to 85 degrees.

Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers. Lows 64 to 69 degrees. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

8-Day
Surf

An error occurred