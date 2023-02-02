 Skip to main content
Thursday Weather: Showers for Kaua'i, light winds, vog slowly clears

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall, partly to mostly sunny skies across the islands with isolated showers to start; scattered showers in the afternoon. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies over Kaua'i with numerous afternoon showers. There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Hawai'i Island. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight, cloudy skies over windward sections with numerous showers, scattered showers over leeward spots. Lows 64 to 69. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

