Thursday Weather: Showers for Kaua'i, light winds, vog slowly clears

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall, partly to mostly sunny skies across the islands with isolated showers to start; scattered showers in the afternoon. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies over Kaua'i with numerous afternoon showers. There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Hawai'i Island. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, cloudy skies over windward sections with numerous showers, scattered showers over leeward spots. Lows 64 to 69. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Light winds will allow for sea breeze development in most areas today. Shower coverage will remain highest near Kaua'i in closest proximity to a surface trough, although we should see an increase in sea breeze showers over the remainder of the state this afternoon as the airmass moistens up.
Troughing aloft and unstable conditions will move over the island chain Friday through Saturday, bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to some islands, particularly Kauai and Oahu. Trade winds will increase during this time as well as high pressure slides by well north of the islands, with breezy conditions expected statewide by Saturday. The airmass will stabilize Sunday through the middle of next week, with more typical trade wind weather expected and moderate to breezy trade winds prevailing.
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold at small levels today due to a mix of a medium-period northwest swell and short-period northerly swell moving through. Expect a downward trend from both swell sources Friday into the weekend as they move out. Surf will trend back up late Saturday through the second half of the weekend as a medium-period north-northwest swell arrives and moves through. A long-period northwest swell arriving by late Monday will peak Tuesday through midweek, and could drive surf heights toward the advisory levels for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands as it peaks. An out of season south swell will hold today, then ease Friday into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will trend up over the weekend and remain up next week as the trades return.