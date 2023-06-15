 Skip to main content
Thursday Weather: Scattered showers, nice breezy trade winds

  • Updated
Waikiki Sunset
By Darin Miyashiro

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy trade winds continue today with scattered windward and mauka showers. A cluster of enhanced showers sit upstream of the islands increasing the chances of shower activity Thursday morning. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm on the Kona slopes this afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

Island Breakdown
8-Day

Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through early next week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. An upper level low will linger over the state through early next week, which will allow for some locally heavy showers over windward areas at times as occasional increases in low-level moisture embedded within the trades move into the islands.

Surf

