Thursday Weather: Scattered showers, nice breezy trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy trade winds continue today with scattered windward and mauka showers. A cluster of enhanced showers sit upstream of the islands increasing the chances of shower activity Thursday morning. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm on the Kona slopes this afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through early next week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. An upper level low will linger over the state through early next week, which will allow for some locally heavy showers over windward areas at times as occasional increases in low-level moisture embedded within the trades move into the islands.
A pulse of south-southwest swell is producing surf near June average through tonight before slowly declining Thursday. A series of overlapping pulses of small, long- period south and south- southwest (170-220 degrees) swells will produce mainly background level surf along southern shores Friday through the middle of next week. Choppy, moderate surf will persist along east facing shores due to the trade winds locally, and upstream of the islands. An out-of- season, 3 to 5 foot medium period northwest swell generated by former Northwest Pacific Typhoon Guchol, which has transitioned into an extratropical storm is forecast to arrive this weekend. This swell will provide a boost to north and west shore surf well above June normal peaking Sunday and Monday, before declining Tuesday.