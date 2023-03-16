 Skip to main content
Thursday Weather: Mostly dry and stable weather, light winds

  Updated
  • 0
Weather Alert
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Stable weather is expected Thursday with sunshine and isolated showers. Periods of high-level cirrus clouds are forecast to drift over the western islands, enhancing sunrise and sunset colors. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds to 15 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with scattered showers for Kaua'i. Lows 65 to 70. Variable winds to 10 mph.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

