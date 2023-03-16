Thursday Weather: Mostly dry and stable weather, light winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Stable weather is expected Thursday with sunshine and isolated showers. Periods of high-level cirrus clouds are forecast to drift over the western islands, enhancing sunrise and sunset colors. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds to 15 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with scattered showers for Kaua'i. Lows 65 to 70. Variable winds to 10 mph.
A stationary front remains just northwest of Kauai with a high pressure ridge over the islands. This stable weather pattern will keep light southwesterly winds with land and sea breezes along terrain sheltered slopes for most islands through this weekend. An upper level trough will move over this front on Sunday, causing a weak cut off low to form by Monday just west of Kauai. Enough instability from this upper trough will increase shower chances over Kauai from Sunday into Monday. Long range guidance shows southerly winds aloft over Kauai County and Oahu with increasing shower activity from Monday through Wednesday.
Small surf will prevail for the rest of this week and into the weekend with mainly a mix of background north and south swell expected. An upward trend is possible Sunday into next week along north facing shores due to a potential short to medium period north swell arriving.