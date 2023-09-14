 Skip to main content
Thursday Weather: Morning showers, moderate trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Waking up to some wet weather Thursday. Today expect partly cloudy skies with frequent windward and mauka morning showers, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Moderate trade winds may allow for afternoon sea breezes which could create conditions for afternoon clouds and showers for leeward spots. Daytime highs will range between 85 to 91. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight expect mostly cloudy conditions with scattered to numerous showers. Lows 70 to 76. Trade Winds 15 to 20 mph.

Island Breakdown
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

An error occurred