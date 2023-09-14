Thursday Weather: Morning showers, moderate trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Waking up to some wet weather Thursday. Today expect partly cloudy skies with frequent windward and mauka morning showers, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Moderate trade winds may allow for afternoon sea breezes which could create conditions for afternoon clouds and showers for leeward spots. Daytime highs will range between 85 to 91. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight expect mostly cloudy conditions with scattered to numerous showers. Lows 70 to 76. Trade Winds 15 to 20 mph.
A ridge of high pressure north of the state will keep moderate trade winds in place during the next few days with localized sea breezes developing each afternoon in the more sheltered leeward areas. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a few showers reaching leeward communities at times. A few showers may develop each afternoon over interior and leeward sections of the islands with the assistance of the sea breezes. The trades will increase back into the moderate to locally breezy range Sunday through the middle of next week, with a slightly more showery than normal trade wind pattern continuing through much of the period. Some heavier showers are possible as the the remnant trough of what is now Invest 94E passes by south of the state around the middle of next week.
A small, medium period east swell that originated from former Tropical Cyclone Jova will diminish today. The declining east swell combined with the weakening winds should result in east shore surf below the seasonal average into the weekend.
For the south shores, a small, medium period south swell will diminish today. Another small long period south swell is currently passing through American Samoa with a swell height peaking around 6 feet at the buoy. This swell will arrive in Hawaii by early Saturday morning, with swell energy peaking on Sunday, and then slowly decreasing into next week. No significant swells are expected to affect the north and west facing shores through the forecast period.