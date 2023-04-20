 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday Weather: Lingering showers island wide, light winds

  • Updated
  • 0
Thursday Weather: Lingering showers island wide, light winds
8-Day
Maxuser

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The system that brought all the rain continues to weaken. Today, expect lingering showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will remain light and variable at 5 to 15 mph. Daytime highs will fall between 79 to 84.

Tonight we'll see more of the same with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and scattered windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward. Lows 64 to 69. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

Island Breakdown
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred