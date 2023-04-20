Thursday Weather: Lingering showers island wide, light winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The system that brought all the rain continues to weaken. Today, expect lingering showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will remain light and variable at 5 to 15 mph. Daytime highs will fall between 79 to 84.
Tonight we'll see more of the same with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and scattered windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward. Lows 64 to 69. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
A stationary front in the vicinity of the Big Island, will weaken into a trough and drift back westward across the central smaller islands tonight. This pattern will maintain some showers across the islands through Friday. Trade winds will return Friday across most of the state, before weakening and veering southeast this weekend. Conditions will be mainly stable for the weekend, with mostly fair weather expected with some scattered showers.
The current moderate sized (short to medium period) west- northwest swell will peak today, then gradually decline through Saturday. A new long-period northwest swell is forecast to arrive Friday night, build through the day Saturday, then peak Saturday night into Sunday. A reinforcing long period northwest swell will move in Sunday night, peak on Monday, then slowly lower through the middle of next week.
Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny through Friday. A new long-period south swell will arrive Friday night, peak over the weekend, and then slowly decline through the middle of next week. This swell will give south shore surf a noticeable boost to near the summertime average Saturday through Monday.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the middle of next week.