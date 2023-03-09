 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 9 to
14 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Thursday Weather: High Surf Warning, drier conditions, winds ease up

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Relief on Thursday as the disturbance responsible for the rain and strong winds weakens and drifts to the northeast. Today expect partly sunny conditions with scattered showers along west-facing terrain. Highs 74 To 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Island Breakdown

Tonight, will be partly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool temperatures between 59 to 64 degrees. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

