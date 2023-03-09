Thursday Weather: High Surf Warning, drier conditions, winds ease up

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 9 to
14 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Relief on Thursday as the disturbance responsible for the rain and strong winds weakens and drifts to the northeast. Today expect partly sunny conditions with scattered showers along west-facing terrain. Highs 74 To 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, will be partly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool temperatures between 59 to 64 degrees. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
A potent surface low about 700 miles north of the state will drift to the northeast and weaken today, causing westerly winds to gradually ease and pushing a cooler and drier air mass over the islands. Active showers will linger on the Big Island today, though rainfall will be modest elsewhere and mainly confined to west facing slopes. A surface ridge will move over the islands during the weekend, leading to light winds and a few interior showers each afternoon. South to southwest winds will return late Sunday and early next week.
High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores from Kaua'i County to Maui County and for west facing shores of Hawai'i Island
A very large northwest swell (310-320) peaked at the upstream buoys (51001 and 51101) yesterday evening and are on the down trend. Based on the typical travel times from those buoys, the swell should be peaking early this morning locally. Due to the proximity of the source low around 600 NM north of Molokai, there are quite a mix of periods, ranging from around 10 to 18 seconds, making for very rough and messy conditions. This swell will continue to generate warning-level surf along north and west facing shores of most of the smaller islands, as well as leeward Big Island shores. Due to the lingering swell, the High Surf Warning has been extended through tonight. The combination of the northwest swell and westerly wind waves will lead to overwash of some coastal infrastructure and beach erosion today, as well. This swell will gradually subside late tonight into Friday as the parent low moves away to the northeast. A moderate, medium-period NNW (330-340) swell will move through beginning late Friday, keeping surf elevated, but below advisory level into the weekend. No other significant swells expected.