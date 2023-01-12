Thursday Weather: Dry and stable conditions, High Surf Warning extended

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell will be slow to diminish today,
then slowly ease tonight and Friday as the primary swell
direction becomes increasingly northerly. This swell could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall, partly cloudy conditions. Additional clouds for windward areas Thursday morning. Highs 77 to 82. Trades 15 to 20 mph becoming variable to 15 mph overnight.
Moderate trades will turn southeasterly tonight giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands that will continue through Saturday. No rain is expected during this time. A brief return to a trade wind shower pattern is possible by Saturday night.
High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu and Moloka'i and north-facing shores of Maui and Hawai'i Island
High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of Maui and Lana'i and north-facing shores of Hawai'i Island.
An extra-large northwest swell will be slow to diminish today, then shift to the north tonight and Friday as it gradually eases. Another powerful, but smaller, very long-period northwest swell is expected Saturday through Monday, with peak surf heights approaching High Surf Warning values. After this long-lived swell eases, surf heights early next week look to remain below Advisory levels along all shores as moderate-sized northwest swells arrive. A tiny south swell is possible this weekend.