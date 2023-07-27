 Skip to main content
Thursday Weather: Breezy trade winds, sunshine, small surf

  Updated
Island Breakdown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A trade wind weather pattern continues on Thursday with breezy trades and windward and mauka showers. Morning clouds and rain will make way for sunshine this afternoon. Daytime highs will range between 85 to 90 degrees. Breezy trade winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers over windward sections; mostly clear with isolated showers at night for leeward spots. Lows 72 to 77. Breezy trade winds 15 to 25 mph.

8-DAY
SURF

An error occurred