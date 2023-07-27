Thursday Weather: Breezy trade winds, sunshine, small surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A trade wind weather pattern continues on Thursday with breezy trades and windward and mauka showers. Morning clouds and rain will make way for sunshine this afternoon. Daytime highs will range between 85 to 90 degrees. Breezy trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers over windward sections; mostly clear with isolated showers at night for leeward spots. Lows 72 to 77. Breezy trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Moderate to breezy trade winds and a typical summertime pattern of mainly windward showers will continue through the week. Shallow pockets of moisture riding in on the trades will periodically enhance windward rainfall, mainly at night and early in the morning, with one such area focused from Oahu to Maui this morning. No strong rainfall signatures are noted in the model guidance, though Friday and Saturday look to have some decrease in shower activity. Leeward areas will be rather dry, with the exception of afternoon clouds and scattered showers over leeward Big Island slopes each day.
No significant swells are expected through this weekend. A mix of small south and southwest swells will produce small, background surf along south facing shores into this weekend. A small, long-period southwest swell arriving Sunday may produce a bump in surf heights along south facing shores early next week. The trade winds will maintain modest, choppy surf along east facing shores through this weekend.