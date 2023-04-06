 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Thursday Weather: Breezy trade winds are back

Island Breakdown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy trade winds between 15 to 25 mph may usher trade showers from windward and mauka sections to central or leeward spots. Highs are expected to be between 80 to 85 degrees.

Tonight expect more of the same with partly cloudy skies and scattered windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.

