Thursday Weather: Breezy trade winds are back

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy trade winds between 15 to 25 mph may usher trade showers from windward and mauka sections to central or leeward spots. Highs are expected to be between 80 to 85 degrees.
Tonight expect more of the same with partly cloudy skies and scattered windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail through Friday. Low clouds and showers carried by the trades will remain focused across windward-facing slopes. The trade winds may weaken slightly by Saturday, with an increase in shower activity possible this weekend. The trade winds are forecast to gradually strengthen again early next week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day, with an increasing trend expected next week due to increasing trade winds. Surf along north-facing shores will remain small through the weekend, then trend up early next week as a small north swell arrives and lingers through midweek.