Thursday Weather: A Flood Watch is in effect, heavy rainfall possible

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM HST THIS MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 AM HST this morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deep tropical moisture surging northward over the islands
ahead of an upper disturbance settling southeastward will
lead to an increasing likelihood for widespread heavy
rainfall and thunderstorms over the western end of the state
through Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
HONOLULU (KITV) -- A Flood Watch is now in effect through Friday afternoon for Kaua'i County and O'ahu.
Today expect cloudy skies with frequent showers for Kaua'i and O'ahu. The potential for isolated thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall remains throughout the day. Maui County will begin to see numerous showers beginning this afternoon. Highs 77 to 83. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Deep tropical moisture surging northward over the islands ahead of an upper disturbance settling southeastward into the area will lead to southeast winds and humid conditions with increasing rainfall chances through the second half of the week. The best chance for widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will favor the western end of the state beginning this morning, then potentially over the rest of the state from later today through early Saturday. Southeast winds will linger into the weekend, with a transition back to easterly trade winds and drier conditions late Saturday through early next week.
A small, short-period north-northeast swell will build today then decline Friday. Some of this swell will wrap into exposed eastern shores, but otherwise, east shore surf will be below May average as the nearby trade wind flow will be weaker than normal into Saturday. A small northwest swell is possible early next week, while returning trade winds will increase east shore surf.
A mix of small southwest and south-southeast swell may produce inconsistent surf near seasonal average through Friday. Expect south shore surf to be at summertime background heights this weekend through the middle of next week.