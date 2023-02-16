...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low to our west will force a plume of deep tropical
moisture over the islands for the next few days. Heavy
rainfall and a few thunderstorms will be possible. High
rainfall rates for an extended period of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are
already saturated from recent rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: Kona Low storm moves in, with rains expected through Saturday
Friday, the Kona low will continue to bring in rain from the south. Periods of heavy, flooding rains will be seen in some spots. 1-5 inches of rain possible for West Big Island, Maui Co, Oahu and Kauai. Rainfall totals over 10 inches possible for eastern sections of the Big Island. Total storm totals for East Big Island could exceed 15 inches by Saturday night. Scattered thunderstorms could bring a lightning threat to parts of Hawaii.
Expect more rains Saturday with lower rain chances for Sunday.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.