Suspect in Ewa Beach shooting charged By KITV Web Staff Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 57 min ago EWA BEACH, HAWAII (KITV) -- A suspect in a Ewa Beach shooting that left three men injured has been charged on multiple murder offenses, HPD has confirmed. Meynard Coloma Milan, 38, was charged with first degree attempted murder, and three counts of second degree attempted murder. He was also charged with three counts of firearm offense. Crime & Courts Police investigating aggravated assault after triple shooting in Ewa Beach By KITV Web Staff His bail has been set at $1 million. Police report that on March 7, Meynard allegedly shot at three men, ages 22, 29, and 48. 2:12 Three men in serious condition after being shot in Ewa Beach complex