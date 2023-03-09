 Skip to main content
Suspect in Ewa Beach shooting charged

EWA BEACH, HAWAII (KITV) -- A suspect in a Ewa Beach shooting that left three men injured has been charged on multiple murder offenses, HPD has confirmed. 

Meynard Coloma Milan, 38, was charged with first degree attempted murder, and three counts of second degree attempted murder. He was also charged with three counts of firearm offense. 

Three men in serious condition after being shot in Ewa Beach complex

